In a tweet on Wednesday, Bruno Rodríguez wrote, “#US coercive measures against our country and the attack on remittances are aimed at harming Cuban families.

Tightening of blockade in times of pandemic shows contempt for Cuban people by a genocidal government.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also recently criticized the policies of the United States in his virtual speech at the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations.

FA/FNA 13990807000962