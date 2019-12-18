Iran not providing military assistance to Taliban

He made the remarks in a news conference at 2nd Regional Security Dialogue at Tehran’s Azadi Hotel on Wed. adding "Iran's military assistance to the Taliban contradicts the policy of the Islamic Republic which is creating stability in Afghanistan by the Afghan government."

Shamkhani said that Tehran's talks with the Taliban are aimed to facilitate the interaction between different Afghan groups and the Afghan government.

He went on to say that all participating countries at ‘Tehran Regional Security Dialogue’ emphasized on very important issues.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani pointed to the relocation of ISIL to Afghanistan as a joint threat against regional countries and reiterated, “those who spread terror and violence in the region with the name of Islamic and Islamic government has nothing to do with the Islamic principles.”

Shamkhani said the participation of seven influential countries in the Tehran Regional Security Dialogue showed that US maximum pressure against Iran has faced active resistance of regional countries and that Iran cannot be isolated.

