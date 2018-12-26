By supporting terrorism, US seeks to loot countries at minimum cost: Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral made the remarks in a meeting with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Shamkhani hailed the bilateral relations between Iran and Afghanistan as beneficial to both countries’ national interests, calling for expansion of those high-level ties.

The Iranian top security official added that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the peace process in Afghanistan with an Afghan approach, adding that lack of an Afghan approach would make the process detrimental to the security and stability of Afghanistan.

Referring to United States’ hostile actions against independent countries, he added the US strategy is to have permanent domination with the maximum looting at minimum cost.

He added waging proxy wars and creation of Takfiri terrorist groups and continued support for them are in line with above-mentioned US strategy.

The Iranian top security official further called for comprehensive planning and coordination among regional countries to uproot terrorism, explaining “the first regional security conference with the participation of national security advisers and secretaries of Iran, Russia, China, India and Afghanistan in Tehran was an important step in this direction.”

Referring to the willingness of the leaders of the two countries to develop and deepen relations between Tehran and Kabul, he expressed his hope that “through follow-up on and implementation of the agreements signed during this visit we will see a new chapter in relations and cooperation between the two countries.”

Abdullah Abdullah, for his part, welcomed constructive engagement between the security institutions of the two countries, saying “the most important challenge for Afghanistan today is the existence of worrisome security challenges, and overcoming this situation requires joint and constructive efforts by neighboring countries to build stability and security in Afghanistan.”

Abdullah said while the terrorist groups are seeking to impose their will on the legitimate Afghan government through violence and bloodshed, “the Afghan parliamentary elections have shown that the political will of our people should only emerge through ballot boxes without any pressure and terrorist threats.”

The chief executive of Afghanistan described sustainable security as something that the region needs, adding “we welcome the initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat the threat of terrorism and restore stability and peace to the region.”

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, accompanied by a number of high-ranking security, military and political officials, is in Kabul at the invitation of National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib.

