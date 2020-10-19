'Iran's support for Afghan-led peace process significant'

Abdullah made the remarks last night at a meeting at Afghanistan's Embassy in Tehran.

He said that his visit to Iran is to understand Iran's effective role in the Afghan peace process and to gain Iran's support for the peace in Afghanistan.

The emphasis of senior Iranian officials on the success of lasting peace led by Afghans has been prominent, he added.

Referring to the good Kabul-Tehran relations in the last four decades, Abdullah said Iran's support for the Afghan-led peace process is significant.

The further expansion of relations between Afghanistan and Iran is in the interest of both countries and the region, he highlighted.

According to Abdullah, the efforts to finalize a comprehensive document on relations between the two countries have progressed, and a joint commission meeting will be held in Kabul soon.

He stated that the removal of challenges facing Afghan refugees in Iran were also among his discussion with Iranian officials.

Abdullah noted that he is working to effectively ensure the representation and presence of Afghan refugees in Iran in peace talks.

Abdullah Abdullah who has arrived in Tehran on Sunday met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf,

He is scheduled to meet with President Hassan Rouhani and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

ZZ/FNA13990728000255