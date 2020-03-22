US hasty deal with Taliban behind Afghanistan's political crisis: MFA

“Giving priority to the US president’s propaganda needs for the forthcoming election in November and the irresponsible haste shown by this country to get negotiations [with the Taliban] going without due attention to the region’s interests and security, led to inattention to [Afghanistan’s] internal issues with the end result being the current situation,” Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"With the differences between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah [still unresolved], unfortunately, we are still witnessing continuation of unilateral policies of the US administration and the victimization of the Afghan people's national interests in order to serve propaganda purposes of that country's [US] president," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in its statement, adding that the final outcomes of Washington's policies are intensified crisis and political rifts in Afghanistan, according to PressTV.

The Islamic Republic invites Afghanistan's political leaders and regional countries to use their utmost capacities to find a solution to the current differences between the two leaders in line with the public interests of the Afghan people and in order to maintain peace and stability in the country, which would have a great impact on the entire region, the ministry pointed out.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready, as it was in the past, to play an active role in regional efforts aimed at settling problems in Afghanistan and to use its capacities to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan and the entire region," the Iranian Foreign Ministry concluded.

MNA/PR