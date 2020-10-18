US ignoring progress, security of Islamic countries

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday.

“Currently, the situation of Islamic countries in Southwest Asia is sensitive. When we look at history, these regions have always faced the intervention of foreigners, which has led to the continuation of insecurity,” Ghalibaf said.

He went on to say that regional countries must promote solidarity in order to counter the interference of foreign countries.

Emphasizing the necessity of unity among Islamic countries, Ghalibaf underlined that there is a deep historical and cultural connection between Iran and Afghanistan.

“The US pursues its goals and does not care about the progress and security of Islamic countries; preserving the constitution and the government of Afghanistan and the Loya Jirga is very significant and the Islamic Republic supports this issue,” he added.

Abdullah Abdullah appreciated the efforts made by the Islamic Republic of Iran to bring peace to Afghanistan.

“Iran has supported Afghanistan for the last four decades, and I would like to thank the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

He also noted that a comprehensive document on cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan is currently being prepared and bilateral relations are expanding between the two countries.

