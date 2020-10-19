Preserving resistance, key to overcome US ‘maximum pressure’

“The US’ so-called maximum pressure is passing its last days, and we can overcome such hawkish pressure if we keep the resistance discourse and do not show weakness,” Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said on Monday during a presser held on the occasion of Passive Defense Week.

“Our country's defensive power has greatly increased, so we no longer face a military threat,” he said, adding that while entering into the military layer is the Americans’ red line when Iran targeted their Ain al-Assad base in Iraq earlier this year, the Americans did not respond as they saw the possibility of going into a war.

He said the US’ strategy now involves threats and pressure.

"Today, Americans are using the dollar, which is a component of power for them, as a tool to put pressure on countries, so we need to reduce the dependence of our economy on the dollar to do less harm in this war," he said.

He pointed to the enemies’ efforts to put the utmost pressure on people to make them stand against the governments, urging the government and people to keep up the maximum resistance to beat the US’ ill-wished plots.

