Over 965,000 dead as coronavirus rebounds around world

According to the latest figures on Monday, 31,239,588 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 965,065 and recoveries amounting to 22,833,523.

With about 7 million coronavirus cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The number of infections officially reported in the country now stands at 7,004,768, while the death toll has hit at least 204,118.

India, home to 1.3 billion people and some of the world's most crowded cities, has recorded more than 5.4 million COVID-19 cases. Around 100,000 new infections and over 1,000 deaths are reported daily.

Brazil comes in third place with 4,544,629 infections and 136,895 deaths.

Russia confirmed 6,148 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,103,399 as the number of new infections across the country continues to rise.

It is followed by Peru, Colombia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Argentina, France, and Chile in terms of infection.

The hardest-hit nation in West Asia remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Over 24,000 people have died there from the virus, with over 422,000 confirmed cases and 359,570 recoveries.

