End of arms embargo indicates failure of US unilateralism

He made the remarks in a meeting with the President of the Senate of Spain María Pilar Llop Cuenca on Monday.

Referring to the long-standing relations between the two countries, Ghashghavi emphasized on strengthening bilateral relations between Tehran and Madrid.

He went on to say that global support for the implementation of Resolution 2231 and opposition to the US position in the UN Security Council led to the termination of Iran’s arms embargo and indicated that US unilateralism will not work.

The President of the Senate of Spain, for her part, emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.

She also stressed the need for global consultation and interaction in dealing with disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The longstanding UN ban on the sale of arms from/to Iran was terminated early on Sunday under the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

In this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement announcing that now, Iran is able to provide necessary defense equipment, from any source, without legal restrictions and also it can export defense weapons based on its policies.

