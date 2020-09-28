COVID-19 death toll tops 1 million worldwide

According to the latest figures on Monday, 33,307,577 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,002,402 and recoveries amounting to 24,638,482.

With over 7 million coronavirus cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The number of infections officially reported in the country now stands at 7,321,343, while the death toll has hit at least 209,453.

India has recorded more than 6.07 million COVID-19 cases. Around 100,000 new infections and over 1,000 deaths are reported daily.

Brazil comes in third place with 4,732,309 infections and 141,776 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in Russia surged to 20,324, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,151,438.

It is followed by Colombia, Peru, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, France, and Chile in terms of infection.

The hardest-hit nation in West Asia remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Over 25,000 people have died there from the virus, with over 446,000 confirmed cases and 374,170 recoveries.

