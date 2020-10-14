Lifting of arms embargo 'success' for Iran, 'failure' for US

Speaking on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting, Mahmoud Vaezi referred to the Iran arms embargo which will end on October 18, adding, “Since 2010, Iran has been under these sanctions which will be lifted in the coming week."

Vaezi considered it as a great achievement for the Iranian nation, adding, "In the first place, the arms embargo on Iran and the obstacles will be expired next week and in this regard, Iran can move forward to import or export military equipment."

Secondly, Americans tried to put maximum pressure on Iran and then resorted to a snapback mechanism to extend arms embargo on Iran, however, they failed at the international level in front of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he explained.

The US failure in terms of anti-Iran sanctions revealed that Iran is powerful enough to resist bullying, he added.

On Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about Russia's initiative for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing that Iran, also welcomes any effort to end war and bloodshed in the region.

Iran stresses on resolving the disputes through legal negotiation and dialogue, he said and added, “Also, territorial integrity of countries should be respected in the international borders.”

