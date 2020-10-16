Interacting freely with neighbors, Iran’s main foreign policy

On the occasion of lifting UN arms embargo on Iran which falls on Oct. 18, the statement is read that Tehran considers trade and free trade with other countries, especially its neighbors, an important right and principle of its foreign policy and with lifting of arms embargoes, there are no legal obstacles to military cooperation and related financial transactions.

The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, in a statement entitled "End of Some Restrictions on International Interactions of the Islamic Republic of Iran" on the occasion of Fifth Anniversary of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), added, “Due to the failure of the United States at the UN Security Council meeting on August 25, 2020, to extend arms embargo on Iran and adoption of a new resolution in this regard, UN Security Council is still legally binding and UN members are required to implement and comply with it.”

According to the UNSCR 2231, some of prohibitions and restrictions related to the Islamic Republic of Iran will be lifted after the expiration of 5 years from the adoption of the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action (JCPOA). Therefore, from October 18, 2020, the trade of weapons and military items with Iran, provision of financial services to this country and the issuance of visas and travel permits to individuals related to Iran's nuclear program will be unrestricted, the statement is read.

The statement reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran considers trade and free interaction with other countries, especially its neighbors, as an important right and principle in its foreign policy and implements it in accordance with UN Charter and UN resolutions.

Obviously, with the expiration of five-year period and end of the restrictions set out in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, there are no legitimate and legal obstacles to military cooperation and related financial interactions between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan.

Therefore, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, while emphasizing the importance of its ties and neighborly relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, announces the removal of military and financial restrictions on the subject of this statement, calling for further expansion of trade, economic, monetary, financial and political interactions with this neighboring country and welcomes any offers and facilities in this field.

