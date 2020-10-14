  1. Politics
Iran free to sell, buy weapons as of Sunday: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the UN arms embargo against Iran will be lifted as of Sunday as will make Tehran able to buy or sell weapons.

“On the next Sunday, we will announce this good news to the nation that 10 years of the cruel arms embargo is removed,” Rouhani said while addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday.

“We have fought with America over this issue for four years. It was four years that America was doing everything to not let October 18 happen but this day will come,” he said, adding that this is because of the ‘resistance of the people’ and efforts of Iranian officials and diplomats.

Those who ask about the achievements of the JCPOA should note that this arms removal is one the deal’s achievements, he said. “It [JCPOA] lifted the arms embargo. As of Sunday, we are able to sell our weapon to everybody we wish and buy weapons from everybody we wish.”

