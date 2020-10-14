Iran has legal right to buy, sell weapons: MP

Stating that Iran arms embargo will end on October 18, Moghtadaei said, "In the years since the conclusion of JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran has acted in accordance with international regulations, but a significant part of Iran's privileges and rights have not been realized by JCPOA participants states."

"According to the JCPOA, the arms embargo on Iran will end soon, and Iran will be able to sell arms to interested and demanding countries, and in return, will be able to buy weapons and equipment that cannot be manufactured domestically," he added.

"The United States has withdrawn from the JCPOA, and under no circumstances it can comment on issues related to Iran, including the end of arms embargo," Iranian Parliament member highlighted.

Moghtadaei added, "Iran is an independent country that has always complied with its international obligations and can now implement the actions that are allowed for it under international law."

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers - the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the US – a five-year UN conventional arms embargo on Tehran is set to expire on October 18.

The US, which abandoned that deal in May 2018, has been making every effort to force the UN members to extend the embargo. However, its bid was rejected in September by the majority of UN Security Council members.

