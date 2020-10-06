Iran ready to expand media cooperation with Russia

He made the remarks in the third meeting of the Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Committee, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in Tehran.

As reported the committee was held via a webinar and was attended by a number of policymakers and media managers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia.

"We came together in a situation when the coronavirus has affected the world politically and economically," Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "In this changing world, the axis of the East is an important axis politically and economically, and Tehran and Moscow play an important role in this axis."

"Intellectual and media cooperation between Iran and Russia is important in countering the conspiracies of the American media," he noted.

He noted that fake news has affected the media atmosphere of the two countries, and said Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to work with the Russian side to deepen mutual cooperation.

Iran's ambassador to Russia, who was among the participants of the webinar, called for the development of cultural ties between Tehran and Moscow and said strong political relations have been established between Tehran and Moscow, but economic and cultural relations must also be strengthened.

The role of the media is important for creating mutual understanding between the two nations, he underscored.

He said Iran and Russia have joint stances towards fights against unilateralism, extremism, and occupation.

Kazem Jalali criticized the Russian news agency, Russia Alyoum, which broadcasts the news in Arabic and instead of the "Persian Gulf" names the gulf in south Iran "Arab Gulf". He urged the Russian media to pay special attention to such issues.

