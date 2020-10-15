'Tangle' to go on screen at St. Louis Intl. FilmFest.

‘Tangle’ is a war story narrating the separation of people from their homeland due to war and the subsequent crisis.

It won the best animated short film of the year at the 11th edition of the Iran Independent Animation Celebration, held at the Abbas Kiarostami Hall of the Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran on Thursday.

The film also brought its creator Maliheh Gholamzadeh the best director award. It also won the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) award.

‘Tangle’ has also taken part at We Like 'Em Short Film Festival in Oregon, 15th edition of the Show Me Shorts film festival in New Zealand, 45th Seattle International Film Festival in the United States.

The St. Louis International Film Festival is an annual film festival in St. Louis, Missouri, which has been running since 1992. The coordinating organization changed its name to "Cinema St. Louis" in 2003. The festival screens approximately 300 films over a period of 10 days during November. It is a world-class showcase of the best in international, documentary, and American-independent cinema.

This edition of the festival will be held on November 5-15.

