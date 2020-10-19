Iranian animation “White Whale” wins at Warsaw Film Festival

Iranian animation "White Whale" directed by Amir Mehran was the only representative from Iran that won the award for the best-animated film in the event. The award will pave the way for the animation to vie at the Academy Awards.

The 10-minute short animation has a universal theme and narrates the story of a lonely man who is trying to find a number of friends he lost in an airstrike years ago and a white whale is the only sign he has.

The 36th Warsaw Film Festival was held from October 9 to 18, 2020 in Poland.

Warsaw Film Festival is an annual film festival held every October in Warsaw, Poland which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries from all around the world. The festival has been held every year since 1985. In 2008, it was recognized by FIAPF as a competitive film festival specialized in first and second features and films from Central and Eastern Europe.

