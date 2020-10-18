'The Third Person’ to vie at Tallinn Black Nights FilmFest.

The synopsis of ‘The Third Person’ reads, "A patient runs away from a mental asylum in Iran's northern forests, and the units of two nearby police stations are looking for him on the roads."

The film has been won an award for the best short film at the 2020 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea. It will also take part at Lund International Fantasy Film Festival in Sweden.

PÖFF is the only festival in Northern Europe or the Baltic region with a FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association) accreditation for holding an International Competitive Feature Film Program, which places it alongside 14 other non-specialized competitive world festivals including Berlin, Cannes, and Venice, according to the event’s website.

