'Simulation of Mr. Yellow' wins at Sheffield Short FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'Simulation of Mr. Yellow' reads, "A journalist (Shahrazad) who travels to her motherland (Syria-Aleppo) to makes reports for the media, in Aleppo a city which is destroyed in the war she meets an old Man all covered in yellow dresses. She gets interested in the yellow man and wanted to make a report about him, but the yellow man doesn’t talk at all. So Shahrazad starts searching for true story of this old man in the whispering of War-torn city."

Sheffield Short Film Festival is run by Sheffield filmmakers and is following in the Steel City’s long history and tradition of celebrating cinema. By bringing international short films to the amazing and diverse audiences of Sheffield.

