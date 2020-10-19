'American Bull' to take part in Sguardi Altrove FilmFest.

The film narrates the story of a little boy who is the owner of the only American bull in the area and has a very good relationship with it. He makes money by renting the bull to other bull owners for mating.

‘American Bull’ has had many international screenings, the most notable of which was at the 65th International Short Film Festival Oberhausen in Germany, which is considered as one of the oldest short film festivals in the world. It has been accredited by the FIAPF since 1960, and is a reference festival of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It has also won the best film award at Dhaka International Film Festival.

The aim of the Sguardi Altrove International Film Festival is to encourage a reflection on topics relevant to women, articulated in their specific cultural, political and social context, by promoting in particular the circulation of films that are less likely to have access to commercial venues.

The festival will be held on October 23-31, 2020 in Italy.

