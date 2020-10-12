Iran’s arms embargo to expire on exact due date: FM spox

“All the arms restrictions will be lifted on Sunday, October 18, at 03:13 [local time, GMT+3:30], according to the UN Resolution 2231” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at his weekly presser on Monday.

The spokesman added that based on the same resolution, the travel restrictions on 23 Iranian legal entities will be removed, too.

Highlighting Iran’s achievements under the terms of the historic nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Khatibzadeh noted, “The US’ failure, despite all its bullying and hawkishness as well as its measures beyond the international law, once again showed that Washington is not as powerful as it claims.”

