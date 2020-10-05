End of arms embargo to help boost regional stability

“Iran always seeks to strengthen peace, stability and security in the region, and the expiration of the arms embargo will have a great impact in this regard,” Yaghoub Rezazadeh, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament, told Mehr News on Monday.

He added that Iran has always had a “brotherly approach” toward the world countries, especially the regional states, noting that the ability to boost its defense might is a priority to help maintain peace in the region.

"Our country must be strong in terms of defense and military, because the more defensive power we have, the more we can create deterrence against the evil plans of the enemies."

"Westerners are seeking to spread Iranophobia, while they have imposed an arms embargo on Iran for years, and are selling their worn-out weapons to the Arab states of the Persian Gulf region under the pretext of ensuring their security.”

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers - the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the US – a five-year UN conventional arms embargo on Tehran is set to expire on October 18.

The US, which abandoned that deal in May 2018, has been making every effort to force the UN members to extend the embargo. However, its bid was rejected in September by the majority of UN Security Council members.

