Air, defense forces coop. ‘unbreakable barrier’ in Iran's sky

While commemorating the National Air Defense Day on Mon., Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh emphasized, “The interweaving cooperation between Iranian Air and Defense Forces has led to the formation of an unbreakable barrier in the country's skies.”

In his message, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh sized this opportunity to congratulate Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard Commander of Army Air Defense Force on the occasion of National Air Defense Day.

The text of the message is read as follows,

The proud history of courageous resistance of noble youth of the country against invasion of Ba'athist enemy to the sacred land and territory of the Islamic Iran is full of memories of unity and amity of individuals which is the clear example of cooperation of air and defense forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran with each other as well as formation of an unbreakable barrier in the Iranian sky.

On the establishment anniversary of the Air Defense Force under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic revolution, in addition to commemorating the name and memory of martyrs of the Air Defense Force as well as honoring the epic-making of veterans in eight years of Sacred defense, I wish you and commanders of Army Air Defense Force the great success and prosperity.

