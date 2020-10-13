  1. Culture
Oct 14, 2020, 3:21 AM

Iranian “Haunt" to vie at Asian FilmFest. in Los Angeles

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Directed by Iranian filmmaker Siamak Kashef-Azar, the short film “Haunt" has managed to participate in the Asian Film Festival, Los Angeles Hollywood.

The festival will be held from November 1 to 14 in Los Angeles, USA.

Made in 2019, ‘Haunt’ is a 17-min short drama about Reza who is a gambling addict that during a game without knowing it, loses something important. When he comes back home, he looks for a way to escape.

This Iranian short film “Haunt’ “has previously appeared in the Assurdo Film Festival in Italy and the River's Edge International Film Festival as well as the 43rd Asian American International Film Festival.

