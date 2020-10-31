Asian American Intl. Filmfest to host Iranian “Haunt"

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Siamak Kashef-Azar, the short film “Haunt" has managed to take part in the Seattle Asian American Film Festival which will be held November 1 to November 22.

Made in 2019, ‘Haunt’ is a 17-min short drama about Reza who is a gambling addict that during a game without knowing it, loses something important. When he comes back home, he looks for a way to escape.

This Iranian short film “Haunt’ “has previously appeared in the Assurdo Film Festival in Italy and the River's Edge International Film Festival, the 43rd Asian American International Film Festival as well as the Asian Film Festival, Los Angeles Hollywood.



