  1. Culture
Oct 31, 2020, 11:00 PM

Asian American Intl. Filmfest to host Iranian “Haunt"

Asian American Intl. Filmfest to host Iranian “Haunt"

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – The Seattle Asian American Film Festival will be hosting the Iranian short film “Haunt" which is directed by Siamak Kashef-Azar.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Siamak Kashef-Azar, the short film “Haunt" has managed to take part in the Seattle Asian American Film Festival which will be held November 1 to November 22.

Made in 2019, ‘Haunt’ is a 17-min short drama about Reza who is a gambling addict that during a game without knowing it, loses something important. When he comes back home, he looks for a way to escape.

This Iranian short film “Haunt’ “has previously appeared in the Assurdo Film Festival in Italy and the River's Edge International Film Festival, the 43rd Asian American International Film Festival as well as the Asian Film Festival, Los Angeles Hollywood.


RHM/5060048

News Code 165377

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News