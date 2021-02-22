  1. Culture
Taos Shortz Film Fest to host 'Haunt'

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'Haunt' directed by Siamak Kashef-Azar will participate at the 14th edition of the Taos Shortz Film Fest in the United States.

Iranian short film 'Haunt' directed by Siamak Kashef-Azar has made its way to the 14th edition of the Taos Shortz Film Fest which will be held from March 19 to 21 in the United States.

The 17-minute short film is about a gambling addict, Reza. Without even knowing it, Reza loses something important during a game. When he comes back home, he looks for a way to escape.

The cast of the short film includes Hamidreza Azarang and Bahar Mohammadpour.

‘Haunt’ has taken part in a number of international festivals, including the 2020 monthly Assurdo Film Festival in Italy, the 15th River’s Edge International Film Festival in the US, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival, and the 2020 edition of the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in the US.

The film was also recently selected for participating at the 19th Garden State Film Festival, which is held annually in the United States.

