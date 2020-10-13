China says US is no longer a ‘superpower’

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Tue., Zhao Lijian said that the United States is in pursuit of its political ambitions with its withdrawal from JCPOA and other international agreements.

Few countries in the world are willing to cooperate with the United States, he added.

In response to a question on remarks raised by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that countries around the world will realize that they are determined to be partners and allies of the United States, he said, “What Pompeo said was just what he believed to be so, which is contrary to the facts on the ground and the opinion of other parties. According to the Washington Post, Pompeo's willingness to manipulate US foreign policy in pursuit of his political ambitions has caused the most serious damage to US diplomacy in decades. Nearly 50 international relations and foreign policy scholars from American colleges and universities like Harvard, Georgetown and Tufts issued a joint statement, saying that the US government's foreign policy is close to failure; it has alienated its important allies and stumbled on issues like COVID-19, climate change, the Iranian nuclear issue and the Peninsula nuclear issue, thus making America weak and isolated and causing instability, insecurity and human suffering.”

Not only in the United States, but around the world, including its partners and allies, there is a widespread belief that the United States today does not look like a great power at all. Under the banner of "America First", the United States has engaged in unilateralism and bullying, become addicted to withdrawing from multilateral groups and reneging on agreements, and is more than willing to impose sanctions. It has put itself on the opposite side of international justice and morality and become a loner in the international community. Last month, at the 74th General Assembly, a comprehensive COVID-19 resolution was adopted by an overwhelming majority of 169 countries, with only two countries voting against it, the United States being one of them. The United States has been almost unanimously opposed by the international community for its willful and perverse actions. The United States has become a troublemaker who undermines international order and threatens international rules. Which country is willing to work by the side of such a country and sink as low as it does?

