  1. Politics
Oct 1, 2020, 11:28 AM

Jahangiri:

25-year agreement to open new chapter in Iran-China ties

25-year agreement to open new chapter in Iran-China ties

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri expressed congratulations to the Chinese officials and people on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the establishment of Modern China which is celebrated on October 1.

On the occasion of the National day, Jahangiri sent two separate messages to Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Vice President Wang Qishan.

He pointed to the history of ties between the two countries and cultural commonalities, noting that the common stance and view of Tehran and Beijing towards some international developments and the both countries’ determination to fight unilateralism have created a firm ground for strategic and comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China.

Jahangiri added that the signing of the 25-year comprehensive agreement will open a new chapter of ties between the countries.

He also said that cooperation between Iran and China in the fight against COVID-19 has had great results and has drawn a bright horizon in fighting the outbreak.

He wished the Chinese officials health and success and the people of China prosperity and felicity.

MAH/5037601

News Code 164205

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News