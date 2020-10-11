Trump resorts to anti-Iran sanctions to flee from criticisms

Abbas Moghtadaei, Deputy Chairman of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, slammed the US move of imposing fresh sanctions on Iran’s financial sector which is targeting 18 Iranian banks, noting, “The recent US sanctions are more about Trump's need to gain a winning card in the upcoming US election in November, than the need to impose sanctions on Iran.”

Trump's critics put a lot of pressure on him because the anti-Iran sanctions could not bring the Islamic Republic to its knees, added the lawmaker.

Therefore, the Trump administration has once again restored to anti-Iran sanctions and raised propagandas in order to reduce such pressures, he explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to Trump claims over bringing Iran back to the negotiation table at the time of withdrawing from JCPOA, adding, “Trump is under the pressures of the critics because of his failure to deliver on his promise, therefore, in order to achieve the desired results in the upcoming election, he has re-announced the previous sanctions.”

However, the re-announcement of the previous sanctions will do no good for the Trump administration, the lawmaker noted.

RHM/ICANA457623