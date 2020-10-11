Ted Cruz warns of ‘Bloodbath of Watergate proportions’

“I think it could be a terrible election. I think we could lose the White House and both houses of Congress, that it could be a bloodbath of Watergate proportions,” Cruz, the junior senator for Texas and former vocal critic of Trump, said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, the Guardian reported.

“I am worried. It’s volatile, it’s highly volatile,” he added, although he did say he also saw the possibility of Trump re-elected “with a big margin”.

The Watergate scandal was a political scandal in the United States involving the administration of US President Richard Nixon from 1972 to 1974 that led to Nixon's resignation.

Aside from some intra-party criticism of Trump's monopolies or his poor performance in the face of Corona, Cruz's remarks show deep concern among Republicans about the possibility of Democratic nominee Joe Biden winning the November 3 election.

MNA/PR