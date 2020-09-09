Trump says he will make a fair deal with Iran after election

Speaking among his supporters in North Carolina on Wednesday, he once again repeated his baseless claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his speech, US President Donald Trump again claimed that China and Iran would prefer victory of “Joe Biden”, US Democratic nominee, in the upcoming US Presidential Elections.

"China strongly wants Joe Biden to win. Do you know what other country wants them so strongly? Yes, Islamic Republic of Iran, because, I ended that catastrophe deal i.e. Iran’s nuclear deal, under which the United States paid $150 billion and $1.8 billion in cash to the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Following its withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US government has resumed the imposition of sanctions against Iran and resorted to the provocative policies against Iran including the assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In the wake of US withdrawal from JCPOA in May 2018 and pursuit of its so-called policy of exertion of maximum pressure against Iran, Trump had promised to convince Iran to sit in the negotiating table in order to reach a "better deal".

As more than two years have passed since US has withdrawn from JCPOA, the US government has failed in the realization of its goal and for this reason, Trump has been strongly criticized by various groups in the US at the threshold of the upcoming US Presidential Election.

His critics have accused Trump of lacking a strategy against Iran, undue escalation of tensions with Iran, and isolating the US from its allies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Trump said that the United States does not need to be present in West Asia.

MA/FNA13990619000945