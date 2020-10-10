Maximum pressure on Iran, Democrats, Republicans' main policy

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Ramin Mehman Parast spoke about the US' overall approaches towards Iran in the upcoming US presidential election.

He considered Trump's willingness to get into a negotiation with Iran as a propaganda ploy, adding, "Such claims are absolutely absurd due to the fact that maximum pressure on Iran is the main policy of the US president to affect our economy."

Anyone knows that Trump seeks to limit the countries' relations with Iran through imposing maximum pressures and sanctions, he said and noted, “Therefore, the Trump efforts to raise such issues like negotiating with Iran in the upcoming of the November election shows that Trump is only trying to compete with his Democrat rival.”

“On the other hand, Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has stated that if he wins the election, he will return to table of JCPOA”, he said and added, “However, the point is that so far, the most anti-Iran sanctions were imposed during the administration of the Democrats, specifically Obama.”

What is clear is that the general policy of the United States, both Democrats, and Republicans, towards the Islamic Republic of Iran are not different, he noted and explained, "They may use different tactics, but their general strategy is to put pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, restrict its movements and prevent Iran from becoming a regional power."

According to Mehman Parast, the common policy between the rival parties in the United States is to strengthen the Zionist Regime and weaken the Resistance front for the sake of the interests of the Zionist Regime.

