US sanctions not to affect Iran-Swiss financial channel

Sharif Nezam Mafi made some remarks in reaction to the recent move of the Trump administration for imposing new sanctions on 18 Iranian banks, in order to expand its economic pressure against Tehran ahead of the US election next month.

Emphasizing that the US secondary sanctions will not affect the Iran-Switzerland financial channel, he said: "In this regard, the agreements are made such that the old and secondary US sanctions cannot affect it; therefore, the Iranian traders can use this financial channel to import basic items such as medicine and grains without facing any problems.”

So far, the new sanctions have theoretically not affected the financial channel of Iran and Switzerland, he said and expressed hope that there won't be any problems in the process of benefiting from this humanitarian channel.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the US election in November, adding, “Those who are likely to lose the upcoming election use anti-Iran issues and sanction as propaganda ploy in order win the election.”

