US pressure campaign on Iran doesn’t work: Ex-IAEA chief

Mohamed ElBaradei stated that the United States should build trust with the Islamic Republic of Iran instead of exerting pressure on it.

He went on to say that countries owning nuclear weapons cannot rely on nuclear weapons and tell all other countries not to approach them.

Security is based on building trust not exerting pressure, he said, adding, “US policy on Iran is the policy of exerting pressure and I have never seen it works under any circumstances."

The US government has resumed sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran following its withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal dubbed “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)” and has resorted to provocative policies against Iran such as assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

After withdrawing from JCPOA in May 2018 and pursuing the policy of "maximum pressure campaign", US President Trump had promised to persuade Iran to come to the negotiating table to reach a ‘better deal’.

As more than two years have passed since the promise, the US government has failed to achieve this goal and for this reason, Trump has been criticized by various groups in the United States, especially at the threshold of 2020 US Presidential Election which will be held in November.

