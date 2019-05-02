Qatar opposes to US unilateral sanctions against Iran

The US unilateral sanctions on Iran will not solve crises in the region, and also they will not have a positive impact on the countries that buy Iranian oil, he added.

US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Iran’s nuclear deal on May 8, 2018 unilaterally. US administration had vowed that it will minimize Iran’s oil exports to zero but in subsequent months, US government retreated and exempted eight countries including China from Iran’s oil sanctions last year. Now Washington says it is not going to extend waivers for Iranian oil buyers which ends today. The move has made the oil market more fragile than ever and many experts believe that other oil producers cannot replace the high-quality Iranian oil.

On the other hand, Iran has reiterated that there are numerous ways to sell oil and it will continue its sales despite all pressures.

