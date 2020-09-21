Strategic patience, Iran' macro-policy over US 2020 election

While speaking in a meeting, Jamal Araf reacted to Trump’s bullying and unilateral moves in the international arena, stressing, “Under the international law, all US moves, actions, and positions against anti-Iran sanctions, efforts to trigger a snapback mechanism and its pressures on all countries to comply with its illegal unilateral moves are clear examples of the Jungle Law.”

He went on to say, although countries of the world are well aware of US bullying, however, they face pressures and problems for establishing and developing relations with Iran.

A clear example of this issue can be witnessed in the restoration of the country's property and resources, which are in the possession of some countries, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the upcoming US presidential election, adding that, “Regarding the fact that hostility to the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran is the main common denominator of all American officials, therefore, there is no significant difference between Democrats or Republicans to become the US president.”

Therefore, the macro policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the outcome of the US elections is strategic patience.

