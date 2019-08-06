US to soon regret its mistakes about Iran: senior politician

The United States will soon regret all its wrong measures against Iran because here Iran has the upper hand, he said in a TV interview on Monday night.

“During the past three to four months, we have had great achievements in the US-waged psychological war as Mr. Trump and his circle have clearly withdrawn from their previous stances [on Iran],” member of the Expediency Council noted, adding “surely, we are not satisfied with these withdrawals since they have imposed tyranny and should return to the first point; so we will continue next steps in reduction of commitments [to the nuclear deal].”

“If we reach a point where America eats humble pie in action, not just in words – as we don’t have any trust in their words – then we will not take next steps,” he highlighted.

Tensions initially built up between US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran. Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist in face of all pressures and that there will be no talks with a party which has already violated many international agreements.

One year after the US withdrawal, Iran announced cuts to its JCPOA commitments after other signatories to the deal failed to comply with their obligations. Iran is asking other signatories to shield its economy from US unilateral sanctions which were imposed after Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018.

