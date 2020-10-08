  1. World
COVID-19 infects over 36.4 million people worldwide

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – The number of global infections with the coronavirus has passed 36.4 million, with the deaths passing 1.06 million in total.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 36,401,583 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,060,567 and recoveries amounting to 27,418,538.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 7,776,224 cases and 216,784 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (6,835,655), followed by Brazil (5,002,357), Russia (1,248,619), Colombia (877,683), Spain (872,276), Argentina (840,915), Peru (835,662), Mexico (799,188), South Africa (685,155), France (653,509), the UK (544,275) and Iran (483,844), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 148,304 fatalities, followed by India (105,554), Mexico (82,726), the UK (42,515), Italy (36,061), Peru (33,009), Spain (32,562), France (32,445), Iran (27,658), Colombia (27,180), Argentina (22,226), Russia (21,865), South Africa (17,248) Chile (13,090), Ecuador (11,743), Indonesia (11,472) and Belgium (10,108).

