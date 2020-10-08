COVID-19 infects 4,392, kills 239 people in Iran

“The respiratory illness killed 230 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the total deaths to 27,888,” Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Thursday.

Over 399,300 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 4,335 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 4.23 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, over 36 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 1.06 million have lost their lives.

