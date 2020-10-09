Global COVID-19 fatalities pass 1 million

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 36,797,175 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 1,067,525 and recoveries amounting to 27,694,155 million.

Some 217,750 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 7,834,289 cases have been confirmed.

India comes in second place with 6,906,151 infections and 106,521 deaths.

Brazil has registered 5,029,539 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 149,034 people have died.

There are now more than 1,272,238 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 22,257 people have died.

Colombia (886,179), Spain (884,381), Argentina (856,369), Peru (838,614), Mexico (804,488), South Africa (686,891), France (671,638), and UK (561,815), are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 488,236 positive cases and a death toll of 27,888.

