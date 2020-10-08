US keeps repeating empty offers of aid: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the US keeps repeating empty offers of aid and urged Washington to stop blocking Iranian people's right to use their own money frozen in Korea, Iraq, and Japan. In a tweet on Wednesday, Khatibzadeh noted, “US keeps repeating empty offers of "aid".

Parl. consultation peaceful way to resolve Karabakh conflict

The Chairman of the Executive Council of the World IPU in Iran's Parliament, in his letter to the IPU President, named Parliamentary consultations as a proper way for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In his letter to Gabriela Cuevas Barron, the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Ahmad Naderi called for the use of all parliamentary capacities and mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

'Preserving JCPOA strategic to EU security'

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that preserving Iran nuclear deal (JCPAO) is strategic to EU security.

Agreement between Iran, IAEA, 'a shining moment in diplomacy': IAEA chief

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that recent agreement made between Iran and IAEA is a shining and brilliant moment in diplomacy.

Speaking in an interview with a Swiss magazine “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” on Wednesday, Rafael Grossi emphasized that Iran is an independent country and the recent agreement made between Iran and IAEA is a shining moment in diplomacy.

EU seeking to maintain diplomatic channels with Iran open

The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said that he is working with his European and international partners to ensure that diplomatic channels with Iran remain open. In Wednesday’s session of the European Parliament, Borrell maintained that the EU is working hard with its international partners to make sure that issues related to Iran are resolved through diplomatic settlements, Arab News reported. The European Union also reaffirmed its commitment to the JCPOA. It was further noted at today's meeting that the economic growth in Iran has been reduced by 10 percent due to US sanctions.

Iran officially protests against Azerbaijan Rep., Armenia

The Islamic Republic has issued a official statement to the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the wake of the shells and rockets hit Iranian territory, said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman.

Iran records highest COVID-19 death toll since outbreak

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran hit a high record on Wednesday as 239 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the highest since the virus outbreak in the country.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved through war

Iranian President's Chief of Staff said the principle in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be based on negotiation and mutual understanding, the territorial integrity of both states must be respected and the occupation must end.

