Leader attends Arabaeen mourning ceremony

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended on Thursday the Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which marks forty days after the anniversary of Imam Hussein’s (PBUH) martyrdom in the battle of Kabala.

Ilam province' handicrafts exports top $1 mn in 6 month

Director-General of the Ilam province Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Department announced that in the first 6 months of the current Iranian calendar, the Ilam province’s handicrafts exports hit over $1 million.

Legendary Iranian singer Shajarian passes away

Iranian classical singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian has passed away.

FM Zarif to leave for China on Friday

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Beijing on Friday to hold bilateral talks with Chinese officials.

Armed forces, main pillar of country's progress: Defense min.

Iranian Minister of Defense said that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the main element of power-creating, development, and progress of the country.

COVID-19 infects 4,392, kills 239 people in Iran

The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 4,392 on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 488,236, according to the Health Ministry.

