Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs hold talks in Moscow

The talks on Nagorno-Karabakh are taking place in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Reception House. A news conference is expected after the talks, TASS reported.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers arrived in Moscow a few hours prior to the meeting. They had been invited for consultations on Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016, and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

FA/PR