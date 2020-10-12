Headless’ to go on screen at Brazilian film. fest.

A brief synopsis of the flick reads, “Why do you want to kill them? They understand as much as a two-year-old understands.”

Elham Korda and Mehdi Kushki are the main actors of the film co-written by Payam Larian, Sadeq Khoshhal, and Kaveh Sajjadi Hosseini.

Roya Teymourian, Kazem Sayyahi, Nasser Sajjadi, Mahsa Bagheri, Alireza Riahi, Iraj Shahzadi, and Mohammad-Reza Farzad are also among the cast members of the flick.

The movie had previously been screened at the 2020 Cannes Film Market (the Marche du Film) in France, which was held on 22-26 June 2020.

The traditional São Paulo International Film Festival screens about 300 titles at various venues: cinemas, cultural centers, and museums spread throughout the city, including free and outdoor screenings.

The selection provides an overview of the world's contemporary cinema production and of the tendencies, themes, narratives, and aesthetics produced worldwide. The Mostra is composed of six sections: Special Screenings, Tributes, Restorations, New Directors Competition, Mostra Brasil, and International Perspective. Since 2017, the event also presents virtual reality films.

HJ/5046131