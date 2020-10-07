Iran has a straight line to Antarctica: Roads min.

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on Tue. at the Higher Council of Oceanography held at the venue of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

Eslami pointed to the 10-year delay in organizing meetings of the Council and described it as a historic delay.

As far as sea-based development is concerned, coastal points in large countries are considered as important and influential hubs in economic and social development, he said, adding, “Accordingly, centers of activity of these countries have been set up around coastal areas. For this reason, this historical shortcoming must be compensated by the effort of members of the Council in order to reach a roadmap.”

He further pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the few countries in the region and even as compared to other countries in terms of access to the sea, adding, “Iran has a straight line up to the Antarctic. For this reason, having an oceanographic station in Antarctica was a salient measure taken in this regard.”

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) and chairman of Iran Meteorological Organization (IMO) as deputies Minister of Roads and Urban Development, representatives of the Department of Environment (DoE), National Iranian Oil Company, Iranian Fisheries Organization, IRGC, Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as Ministry of Science, Research and Technology.

