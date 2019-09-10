Iran to host intl. conference on coasts, ports and marine structures

"The conference is a biannual event, which focuses on scientific topics and marine structures," Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Rastad said this week.

Noting that the conference awaits the government’s permit, the deputy minister said, “The possible effect of the conference on scientific development and installation of marine structures has been discussed recently by the government culture committee."

According to him, the private sector, domestic and foreign sponsors will provide major part of conference costs to minimize the cost for the event organizers.

"The conference will focus on problems in ports, coasts, marine structures, engineering and oceanography," he indicated.

"Representatives from about 30 countries including 70 academicians and 1,100 experts attended the previous conference in 2018," he added.

MNA/Dolat.ir