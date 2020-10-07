Azerbaijan apologizes for rockets hit Iranian territory

The deputy head of Iran's Police Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei, who attended the meeting, said "We had a meeting with the Azerbaijani side in the border area and we announced our requirements and they apologized."

"We are in a region where there is a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia for any reason, and we hope that this conflict will end soon and the people of both countries will be at ease again," he said, "We hope that security and peace will be established in the region."

"The two countries [Azerbaijan and Armenia] have been at war in the region for about nine days and we feel sad for those who have lost their lives."

"A number of artillery shells and their rockets inadvertently hit the Iranian territory, and the border guards of our country, according to their duties, have legally warned both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and they have both accepted the mistake," the Iranian Brigadier General said.

Back on Monday Brigadier General Rezaei warned Azerbaijan and Armenia noting that no bullets of Nagorno-Karabakh tensions must enter the Iranian soil and territory.

Rezaei announced that the Islamic Republic is closely watching the tensions and has transmitted separate messages to border guards of both Armenia and Azerbaijan sides on Monday morning.

The military forces of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have started a new round of clashes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as the international community calls for restraint and ceasefire.

Tehran believes that military action is not a solution to the decades-old dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

