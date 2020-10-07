Continued war in Caucasus to cause ‘insecurity, instability'

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks late on Tue. in his meeting with Armenian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Artashes Tumanyan.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the amicable ties between Iran and Armenia and added, “Iranian Parliament welcomes the exchange of parliamentary delegations in various levels.”

He reiterated, “Given the role and status of parliaments of the two countries, parliamentary cooperation capacity can be used for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the region.”

He expressed deep concern over the military conflict between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and added, “Continuation of war in the Caucasus region will lead to insecurity and instability.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “Armenia and Azerbaijan are close neighbors of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so we demand an immediate ceasefire and start of talk and a lasting agreement between the two parties.”

Armenian envoy to Iran, for his part, pointed to the historical and friendly ties between Iran and Armenia and added, “Development of friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is of special importance for his country.”

Armenia attaches great importance to its relations with Iran, the envoy reiterated.

While emphasizing status of the Islamic Republic of Iran in foreign policy of Armenia, he added, "We appreciate constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in contributing to peace and security in the region."

He also emphasized the need for strengthening parliamentary ties between the two countries.

