Continuous exports of mining knowledge-based companies

According to the Deputy head of the Office of International Business Development, Masoud Hafezi, even Iranian IT companies are continuing exports of services and products despite the pandemic.

Products and derivatives of companies active in mining, chemical and polymer industries, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and advanced machinery industries have the biggest share in export statistics of Iran, he added.

Russia, Turkey, India, China, Iraq, and other regional companies are the main customers of the Iranian knowledge-based companies.

As Hafezi added, 23 export brokers have been established in 18 foreign countries with the aim of developing the exports of knowledge-based companies to such destinations.

There are 3 export brokers in Turkey and Azerbaijan, 2 in Russia, 2 export brokers in China, 2 export brokers in Indonesia, and others are in Afghanistan, Kenya, Malaysia, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Oman, India, Kurdistan Region, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and the UK, he added.

