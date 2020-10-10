Blast in Afghanistan leaves 5 dead, 9 injured

In a statement on Saturday, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense announced that five civilians have been killed due to the explosion of a roadside bomb in Helmand province, AVA Press reported.

The statement added that 9 other people have also been injured.

While Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense has blamed the Taliban for the attack, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

